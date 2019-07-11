Novare Capital Management Boosted By $595,200 Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; M Holdings Securities Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

M Holdings Securities Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 108.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. M Holdings Securities Inc acquired 3,450 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The M Holdings Securities Inc holds 6,642 shares with $11.83M value, up from 3,192 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $997.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $9.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2026.58. About 2.27 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s Second Headquarters Won’t Have Near-Term Impact on Local Govt Ratings or Housing Market Around Eventual Winner; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 07/03/2018 – Christian Post: Amazon Ditches Nest Smart Home Products as Rivalry With Google Intensifies; 03/04/2018 – Billboard: Chris Stapleton Talks Covering Elton John for ‘Restoration’: Exclusive Amazon Music Preview; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s latest innovation allows it to deliver packages to customer cars with its Amazon Key program; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs

Novare Capital Management Llc increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 14.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Novare Capital Management Llc acquired 7,440 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Novare Capital Management Llc holds 57,140 shares with $4.61M value, up from 49,700 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $105.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $71.11. About 8.32 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was reinitiated on Wednesday, January 23 by UBS.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G Advsrs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 3,745 shares. Tctc Holdg Lc invested 0.78% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7,102 shares. Forbes J M & Com Ltd Liability Partnership holds 6,387 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth holds 1.13% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 85,965 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com has invested 0.95% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ironwood Invest Counsel Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 8,496 shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested in 3.14M shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited invested 0.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ipswich Inv Management Com accumulated 36,685 shares. 1.37M are owned by First Tru Advsrs L P. 36,070 were accumulated by Lipe And Dalton. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt owns 10,592 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Payden And Rygel has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Highland Cap Mngmt LP owns 0.03% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,000 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock or 30,400 shares. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased Exxon (NYSE:XOM) stake by 38,504 shares to 4,199 valued at $339,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) stake by 2,069 shares and now owns 32,130 shares. Vanguard Short Term Corp (VCSH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edgemoor Invest Advsrs, Maryland-based fund reported 460 shares. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 5.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 310,602 shares. Montag A & Assoc has 9,551 shares. Weybosset Research Management Ltd holds 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 293 shares. 55,175 are held by Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Lvw Ltd Llc has 1,245 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 7,249 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 781 shares in its portfolio. Provise Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,870 shares. Highlander Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). United Securities Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 18,461 shares or 14.85% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Company holds 6.21% or 21,214 shares. Skylands Capital Ltd invested in 0.34% or 1,400 shares. Firsthand Mgmt has invested 3.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 7,333 shares to 4,546 valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 3,799 shares and now owns 5,783 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.

