Novanta Inc. (NOVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)

As Scientific & Technical Instruments businesses, Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta Inc. 83 4.56 N/A 1.39 60.32 Mitcham Industries Inc. 4 0.85 N/A -1.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novanta Inc. and Mitcham Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 6.7% Mitcham Industries Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -27.3%

Risk and Volatility

Novanta Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.46 beta. Mitcham Industries Inc. has a 1.98 beta and it is 98.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novanta Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mitcham Industries Inc. are 4.8 and 3.2 respectively. Mitcham Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novanta Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novanta Inc. and Mitcham Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 75.7%. 0.8% are Novanta Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.44% of Mitcham Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novanta Inc. -3.27% -9.22% -1.26% 23.94% 27.6% 33.48% Mitcham Industries Inc. -0.72% 6.67% 11.83% 5.05% 6.94% 62.5%

For the past year Novanta Inc. was less bullish than Mitcham Industries Inc.

Summary

Novanta Inc. beats Mitcham Industries Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including CO2 laser sources, and laser scanning and laser beam delivery products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, and medical laser procedures. The Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including visualization solutions, imaging informatics products, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, RFID technologies, thermal printers, light and color measurement instrumentation, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment offers optical encoders, precision motor and other motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components. The company sells its products through its direct sales force; distributors, including manufacturersÂ’ representatives; resellers; and system integrators under the MicroE, Celera Motion, Westwind, Synrad, Cambridge Technology, ExoTec Precision, General Scanning, Photo Research, JADAK, NDS, NDSsi, Applimotion, Lincoln Laser, Skyetek, and Reach Technology brands. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, leases, sells, and services equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, and hydrographic industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing, and Equipment Manufacturing and Sales. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also provides land equipment lease pool, including seismic recording land channels, geophones and cables, heli-picker equipment, batteries, and other peripheral equipment; marine seismic equipment lease pool comprising streamers, air guns, streamer-positioning equipment, energy source controllers, and other equipment; and downhole equipment lease pool that includes downhole seismic tools. In addition, it is involved in the sale of new seismic equipment of other manufacturers; and provision of equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services to the seismic, hydrographic, environmental, and defense industries, as well as sale of used equipment from its lease pool. The Equipment Manufacturing and Sales segment designs, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems, which are designed to provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; BuoyLink RGPS tracking systems that are used to offer precise positioning of seismic sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; and Sleeve Gun energy sources. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; and repair services, engineering services, training, field service operations, and umbilical terminations. Mitcham Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Texas.