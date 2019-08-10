Novanta Inc. (NOVT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Since Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) and ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) are part of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta Inc. 83 3.95 N/A 1.39 60.32 ESCO Technologies Inc. 73 2.49 N/A 3.21 26.07

Table 1 demonstrates Novanta Inc. and ESCO Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ESCO Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Novanta Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Novanta Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than ESCO Technologies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Novanta Inc. and ESCO Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 6.7% ESCO Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 6.5%

Risk and Volatility

Novanta Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.46. ESCO Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.08 beta which makes it 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novanta Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, ESCO Technologies Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Novanta Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ESCO Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Novanta Inc. and ESCO Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ESCO Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$81 is Novanta Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 14.47%. On the other hand, ESCO Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 13.56% and its consensus price target is $87. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Novanta Inc. is looking more favorable than ESCO Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of Novanta Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.1% of ESCO Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Novanta Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of ESCO Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novanta Inc. -3.27% -9.22% -1.26% 23.94% 27.6% 33.48% ESCO Technologies Inc. -1.88% -0.33% 11.73% 30.4% 36.98% 26.7%

For the past year Novanta Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ESCO Technologies Inc.

Summary

Novanta Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors ESCO Technologies Inc.

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including CO2 laser sources, and laser scanning and laser beam delivery products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, and medical laser procedures. The Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including visualization solutions, imaging informatics products, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, RFID technologies, thermal printers, light and color measurement instrumentation, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment offers optical encoders, precision motor and other motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components. The company sells its products through its direct sales force; distributors, including manufacturersÂ’ representatives; resellers; and system integrators under the MicroE, Celera Motion, Westwind, Synrad, Cambridge Technology, ExoTec Precision, General Scanning, Photo Research, JADAK, NDS, NDSsi, Applimotion, Lincoln Laser, Skyetek, and Reach Technology brands. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions. Its RF Shielding and Test segment designs and manufactures RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. This segment also provides calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The companyÂ’s Utility Solutions Group segment develops, manufactures, and delivers diagnostic testing solutions, which include electric power grid and enterprise management systems for electrical equipment. This segmentÂ’s solutions include protection diagnostics with the Doble Protection Suite and F6000 series, the M4100 and transformational technology of the M7100 Doble Tester, the dobleARMS asset risk management system, and DobleÂ’s Enoserv PowerBase and DUCe compliance tools. Its Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.