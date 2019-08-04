Novanta Inc. (NOVT) Is At $79.87 Formed Wedge; Shorts at ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD ORDINARY SH (ANPDF) Lowered By 61.08%

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) formed wedge up with $83.86 target or 5.00% above today’s $79.87 share price. Novanta Inc. (NOVT) has $2.81B valuation. The stock decreased 3.48% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $79.87. About 200,174 shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) has risen 27.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NOVT News: 03/05/2018 – NOVANTA BOUGHT ZETTLEX; 08/05/2018 – NOVANTA INC NOVT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $590 MLN TO $605 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Novanta Sees FY Rev $590M-$605M; 12/04/2018 Novanta Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 03/05/2018 – NOVANTA INC – ACQUIRED PRIVATE; 03/05/2018 – Novanta Acquires Privately-Held Zettlex Holdings Limited; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Novanta; 08/05/2018 – Novanta Sees 2Q Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 50c; 08/05/2018 – Novanta Sees FY Adj EPS $1.93-Adj EPS $2.02; 08/05/2018 – Novanta Sees 2Q Rev $146M-$149M

ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) had a decrease of 61.08% in short interest. ANPDF’s SI was 575,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 61.08% from 1.48 million shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 479 days are for ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)’s short sellers to cover ANPDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.32. About 357 shares traded. ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fannie, Freddie closer to private ownership – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Groundbreaking Research Proves Efficacy of PlusCBDâ„¢ Oil in Sleep, Wellness and Weight-Loss Applications – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anta: Long-Term Winner In China’s Sportswear Market – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2018. More interesting news about ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lynas to halt output from Malaysian rare earths plant – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Battery Barrier Busted – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 02, 2018.

ANTA Sports Products Limited design, researches, develops, makes, markets, distributes, and retails sporting goods in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $20.01 billion. The firm offers running, cross training, outdoor, basketball, soccer, winter sports, lifestyle series, kidÂ’s sportswear, apparel, and accessories under the ANTA brand name. It has a 36.24 P/E ratio. It also provides FILA and DESCENTE branded sporting goods and kids sportswear products; makes shoe soles; and provides management services, as well as offers information technology services.

Analysts await Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NOVT’s profit will be $18.96 million for 36.98 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Novanta Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.