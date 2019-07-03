Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Both Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 1 12.84 N/A -0.50 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 15 1.64 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novan Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. Its rival Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Novan Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novan Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.6% and 12.6%. Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders are 35.49%. Competitively, 13.23% are Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47% Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61%

For the past year Novan Inc. has 67.47% stronger performance while Jaguar Health Inc. has -24.61% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Novan Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.