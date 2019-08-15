Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 9.20 N/A -0.56 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novan Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 7. Immunic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Novan Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Immunic Inc. is $40, which is potential 202.34% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares and 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Novan Inc. was more bullish than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.