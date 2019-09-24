Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Both Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 10.30 N/A -0.56 0.00 Galapagos NV 136 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novan Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Novan Inc. and Galapagos NV Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Galapagos NV’s consensus price target is $172.6, while its potential upside is 10.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares and 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares. Insiders held 2.4% of Novan Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Novan Inc. has stronger performance than Galapagos NV

Summary

Novan Inc. beats Galapagos NV on 4 of the 7 factors.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.