Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 10.30 N/A -0.56 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Demonstrates Novan Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. Its rival Forty Seven Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Novan Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Forty Seven Inc.’s potential upside is 155.68% and its average target price is $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novan Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 54.7%. Insiders owned 2.4% of Novan Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Novan Inc. had bullish trend while Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Novan Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.