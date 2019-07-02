Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Since Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 1 10.94 N/A -0.50 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novan Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -16.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Enochian Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.6% of Novan Inc. shares and 1.6% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares. Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders are 35.49%. Competitively, 0.1% are Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47% Enochian Biosciences Inc. -3.88% -12.95% -22.78% -19.79% 22.68% -16.93%

For the past year Novan Inc. had bullish trend while Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Novan Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.