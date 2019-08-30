Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Since Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 8.22 N/A -0.56 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 6.78 N/A -7.78 0.00

Demonstrates Novan Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novan Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares and 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares. Novan Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Novan Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.