Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 9.16 N/A -0.56 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 77.34 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Novan Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Novan Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Novan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares and 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Novan Inc. was more bullish than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Novan Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.