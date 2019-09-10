Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 8.36 N/A -0.56 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Novan Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Cortexyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.9 while its Quick Ratio is 15.9. Cortexyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Novan Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 22.4%. Insiders held 2.4% of Novan Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Novan Inc. has stronger performance than Cortexyme Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.