Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Both Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 10.34 N/A -0.56 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 21.13 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novan Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Novan Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. Its rival Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Comparatively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Novan Inc. has stronger performance than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.