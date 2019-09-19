Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 10.45 N/A -0.56 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 8.28 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Novan Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Liquidity

Novan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Cerecor Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Novan Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Cerecor Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.5, with potential upside of 214.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novan Inc. and Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.5% and 55.2% respectively. 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Novan Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.