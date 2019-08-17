Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Both Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 9.09 N/A -0.56 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 46.44 N/A -1.62 0.00

Demonstrates Novan Inc. and Cellectis S.A. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. Its rival Cellectis S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.8 and 9.7 respectively. Cellectis S.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Novan Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cellectis S.A.’s average target price is $38.67, while its potential upside is 214.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance while Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats Novan Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.