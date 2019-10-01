Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 3 0.00 17.78M -0.56 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 27 0.00 34.23M -1.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novan Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Novan Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 699,614,385.77% 0% -49.7% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 125,292,825.77% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novan Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.5% and 57.1% respectively. Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Novan Inc. has stronger performance than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.