Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 12.09 N/A -0.50 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 25 53.85 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novan Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novan Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Array BioPharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Novan Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Array BioPharma Inc.’s potential downside is -21.04% and its consensus target price is $37.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.6% of Novan Inc. shares and 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. shares. Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders are 35.49%. Comparatively, Array BioPharma Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47% Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65%

For the past year Novan Inc. has stronger performance than Array BioPharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Array BioPharma Inc. beats Novan Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.