Novan Inc. (NOVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 1 10.94 N/A -0.50 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Novan Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Novan Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.6% of Novan Inc. shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Novan Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 35.49%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47% Acasti Pharma Inc. 6.12% -10.53% -3.39% -14.14% 27.86% 2.18%

For the past year Novan Inc. has stronger performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.