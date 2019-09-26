Novan, Inc. (NOVN) Forms $2.72 Double Top; Heritage Financial (HFWA) Has 1 Sentiment

Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 52 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 52 sold and decreased positions in Heritage Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 29.92 million shares, up from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Heritage Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 45 Increased: 41 New Position: 11.

The stock increased 2.31% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 124,745 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.33M for 14.59 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small businesses and general public in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 15.77 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, business lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial loans real estate related industries and businesses in agricultural, healthcare, legal, and other professions.

Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation for 261,130 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owns 303,168 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 1.54% invested in the company for 326,295 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.87% in the stock. Martin & Co Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 84,575 shares.

