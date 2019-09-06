Novan, Inc. (NOVN) Forms $2.56 Double Top; RANDSTAD HOLDINGS NV ORDINARY SHARES (RANJF) SI Increased By 33.7%

Novan, Inc. (NOVN) formed double top with $2.69 target or 5.00% above today’s $2.56 share price. Novan, Inc. (NOVN) has $66.74 million valuation. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 7,820 shares traded. Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) has declined 2.59% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NOVN News: 29/03/2018 Novan Announces Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast; 15/05/2018 – Novan Provides Update on SB414 lnflammatory Skin Disease Development Program; 17/05/2018 – NOVAN: SB208 16% SHOWS STAT SIG GREATER MEAN DAILY NAIL GROWTH; 12/04/2018 – Novan Names Elizabeth Messersmith Senior VP, Clinical Operations; 17/05/2018 – Novan: SB208 Increases Daily Nail Growth Rate Over Four Weeks of Treatment; 19/04/2018 – DJ Novan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOVN); 17/05/2018 – NOVAN SAYS SB208 BOOSTS DAILY NAIL GROWTH RATE OVER FOUR WEEKS; 12/04/2018 – NOVAN INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW NOVAK TO ROLE OF VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Novan Business Chief Jeff Hunter to Continue Serving as Principal Financial Office; 17/05/2018 – SB208 Increases Daily Nail Growth Rate over Four Weeks of Treatment

RANDSTAD HOLDINGS NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RANJF) had an increase of 33.7% in short interest. RANJF’s SI was 363,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 33.7% from 271,800 shares previously. It closed at $54.37 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 55.56% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Novan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% negative EPS growth.

Randstad Holding nv, a staffing and recruitment company, provides solutions in the field of flexible work and human resources services. The company has market cap of $8.61 billion. It offers regular temporary staffing and permanent placement services. It has a 12.35 P/E ratio. The firm recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions.