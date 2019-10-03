Novan, Inc. (NOVN) At $2.54 Forms Top; Dana (DAN) Shorts Decreased By 0.65%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) had a decrease of 0.65% in short interest. DAN’s SI was 4.53M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.65% from 4.56M shares previously. With 1.67M avg volume, 3 days are for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)’s short sellers to cover DAN’s short positions. The SI to Dana Incorporated’s float is 3.18%. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 1.33 million shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 09/03/2018 – Dana Announces Agreement to Combine with GKN’s Driveline Division; 19/03/2018 – Dana Raises Profit, Sales Outlook — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – DANA OPEN TO U.K. SECONDARY LISTING TO WIN OVER GKN HOLDERS: FT; 12/04/2018 – Dana Demonstrates Truck, All-Wheel Drive and Electric Gearbox Technologies during Winter Test in Arjeplog, Sweden, Upper Penins; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: DANA’S MERGER WITH GKN’S DRIVELINE CREDIT POSITIVE; 07/03/2018 – GKN suitor Melrose offers to make ‘formal undertakings’ to address concerns; GKN CEO says ‘many approaches’ received since Melrose offer; 22/03/2018 – DANA SECURES CONTRACT TO SUPPLY AXLES FOR NEXT-GENERATION JAGUA; 09/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dana Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By GKN Mrgr; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC – DUE TO IMPROVED MARKET CONDITIONS, SALES FROM NEW BUSINESS BACKLOG, 2018 SALES NOW EXPECTED TO GROW BY 10 PCT; 09/03/2018 – DANA TOTAL CONSIDERATION VALUED AT ABT $3.5B

Novan, Inc. (NOVN) formed multiple top with $2.62 target or 3.00% above today’s $2.54 share price. Novan, Inc. (NOVN) has $66.22M valuation. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 37,625 shares traded. Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) has declined 2.59% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NOVN News: 12/04/2018 – Novan Names Andrew Novak Accounting Chief; 15/05/2018 – Sabby Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Novan; 29/03/2018 Novan Announces Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast; 15/05/2018 – NOVAN INC – SB414 – NITRIC OXIDE-RELEASING CREAM – SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN PSORIASIS PHASE 1B TRIAL; 12/04/2018 – Novan Names Elizabeth Messersmith Senior VP, Clinical Operations; 17/05/2018 – NOVAN SAYS SB208 BOOSTS DAILY NAIL GROWTH RATE OVER FOUR WEEKS; 17/05/2018 – SB208 Increases Daily Nail Growth Rate over Four Weeks of Treatment; 15/05/2018 – Novan Provides Update on SB414 lnflammatory Skin Disease Development Program; 17/05/2018 – Novan: SB208 Increases Daily Nail Growth Rate Over Four Weeks of Treatment; 12/04/2018 – NOVAN INC – NOVAK WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER

Analysts await Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 55.56% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Novan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.48% negative EPS growth.

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. It has a 8.87 P/E ratio. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold Dana Incorporated shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Gru reported 752,018 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) or 82,966 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp accumulated 18,232 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Atria Ltd Co owns 4,826 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 44,275 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Quadrant L P Ca reported 2,607 shares. Sageworth Tru stated it has 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Moreover, Numerixs Technology has 0.01% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 2,400 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp accumulated 0% or 317 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Voya Investment Ltd Company owns 0.07% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) for 1.52M shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 67,900 shares. Paradigm Management accumulated 0.07% or 36,700 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon holds 0.02% or 3.10M shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) or 122 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Dana Holding (NYSE:DAN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dana Holding has $2200 highest and $2000 lowest target. $21.25’s average target is 55.22% above currents $13.69 stock price. Dana Holding had 9 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, September 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by UBS.

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Dana (NYSE:DAN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dana -3% after revenue warning – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2019.