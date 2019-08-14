Novan Inc. (NOVN) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Contrasting side by side

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 9.31 N/A -0.56 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 37 2261.27 N/A -5.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Novan Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novan Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a consensus price target of $45.5, with potential upside of 39.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novan Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 5.5% and 75.4% respectively. 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Novan Inc. had bullish trend while UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.