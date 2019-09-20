Novan Inc. (NOVN) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 10.45 N/A -0.56 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novan Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Novan Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Novan Inc. had bullish trend while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.