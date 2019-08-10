Novan Inc. (NOVN) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Comparing side by side

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 11.50 N/A -0.56 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Demonstrates Novan Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novan Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 while its Quick Ratio is 11. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novan Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 22.2%. About 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Novan Inc. has stronger performance than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.