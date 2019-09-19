Novan Inc. (NOVN) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Contrasting side by side

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 10.45 N/A -0.56 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 27.39 N/A -3.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Novan Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Novan Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. Its rival Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5 respectively. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Novan Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $35, which is potential 211.11% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novan Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.5% and 79.9% respectively. Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Competitively, 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Novan Inc. has stronger performance than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.