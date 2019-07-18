Novan Inc. (NOVN) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 11.06 N/A -0.50 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 5 55.15 N/A 0.10 54.08

Table 1 demonstrates Novan Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6%

Liquidity

Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PLx Pharma Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. PLx Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novan Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novan Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.6% and 24.3% respectively. Insiders held 35.49% of Novan Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.9% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47% PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05%

For the past year Novan Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Novan Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.