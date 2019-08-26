Novan Inc. (NOVN) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Comparing side by side

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 9.16 N/A -0.56 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.28 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Liquidity

Novan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 6.3 Quick Ratio. ImmuCell Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares and 23.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares. Insiders held 2.4% of Novan Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are ImmuCell Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance while ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance.

Summary

ImmuCell Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Novan Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.