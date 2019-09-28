Novan Inc. (NOVN) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Comparing side by side

Both Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 3 0.00 17.78M -0.56 0.00 Genmab A/S 20 0.00 609.70M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novan Inc. and Genmab A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novan Inc. and Genmab A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 699,614,385.77% 0% -49.7% Genmab A/S 3,009,378,084.90% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Novan Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Genmab A/S’s potential upside is 16.34% and its average target price is $23.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novan Inc. and Genmab A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 0%. 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Novan Inc. has stronger performance than Genmab A/S

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Genmab A/S beats Novan Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.