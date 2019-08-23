Novan Inc. (NOVN) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Contrasting side by side

Both Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 9.16 N/A -0.56 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 75.19 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Novan Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novan Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Liquidity

Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Novan Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $31.8, which is potential 495.51% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 21.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Novan Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.