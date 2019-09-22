Novan Inc. (NOVN) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Comparison side by side

Both Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 10.49 N/A -0.56 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Novan Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. Its rival G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novan Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $45, with potential upside of 34.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Novan Inc. was more bullish than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.