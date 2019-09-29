Novan Inc. (NOVN) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 3 0.00 17.78M -0.56 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 37 -0.47 22.48M -2.74 0.00

Demonstrates Novan Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Novan Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 698,981,798.17% 0% -49.7% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 60,921,409.21% -48.6% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novan Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Novan Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $57.5, which is potential 52.20% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novan Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.5% and 0% respectively. About 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Novan Inc. had bullish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Novan Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.