Novan Inc. (NOVN) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Comparing side by side

Both Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 10.33 N/A -0.56 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 14.82 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novan Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Liquidity

Novan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Novan Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 12.8%. Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Novan Inc. had bullish trend while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc. beats Novan Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.