Novan Inc. (NOVN) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Contrasting side by side

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 3 0.00 17.78M -0.56 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 -0.29 49.77M 12.15 5.16

Table 1 demonstrates Novan Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 699,614,385.77% 0% -49.7% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94,547,872.34% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Novan Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $77, which is potential 69.60% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novan Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.5% and 86.3% respectively. Insiders owned 2.4% of Novan Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Novan Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Novan Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.