Novan Inc. (NOVN) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 11.65 N/A -0.50 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 6.59 N/A -2.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novan Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Novan Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Novan Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is $15, which is potential 68.54% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.6% of Novan Inc. shares and 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares. About 35.49% of Novan Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year Novan Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats Novan Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.