Novan Inc. (NOVN) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 3 0.00 17.78M -0.56 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 24 0.00 9.33M -5.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Novan Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Novan Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 699,614,385.77% 0% -49.7% Albireo Pharma Inc. 38,505,984.32% -47% -32.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novan Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is 15.5. Albireo Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novan Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Novan Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 79.2%. About 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Novan Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Albireo Pharma Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.