Novan Inc. (NOVN) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan Inc. 2 10.56 N/A -0.56 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 17.08 N/A -1.34 0.00

Demonstrates Novan Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novan Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, ADMA Biologics Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. ADMA Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Novan Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 consensus target price and a 126.84% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novan Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.5% and 50.4% respectively. About 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 7.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Novan Inc. was more bullish than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.