Novagold Resources (NG) Holder Levin Capital Strategies LP Upped Its Position by $560,000; Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Tompkins Financial Has Boosted Position

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 33.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 3,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,834 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 9,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $280.58. About 1.33M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Novagold Resources (NG) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.03 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48 million, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Novagold Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 1.65 million shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has declined 19.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Regal Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Castleark Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Management LP has invested 0.2% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.12% stake. Aristotle Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,100 shares. Alley Ltd Co invested in 20,710 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 1,450 were accumulated by Aldebaran Fin Incorporated. Patten & Patten Inc Tn stated it has 39,838 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Company stated it has 3,343 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Comm Mi Adv owns 1,900 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Gladius Capital Management Lp accumulated 2,351 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc reported 6,118 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Inc Limited invested in 0.25% or 12,227 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Tru Communications has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30,149 shares to 18,428 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,130 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

