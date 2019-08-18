NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Since NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) are part of the Gold industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 35 4.04 N/A 0.51 72.17

Table 1 demonstrates NovaGold Resources Inc. and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NovaGold Resources Inc. and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources Inc. 0.00% -67.6% -41.4% Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0.00% -0.6% -0.3%

Volatility and Risk

NovaGold Resources Inc. is 122.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.22 beta. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s 96.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.04 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NovaGold Resources Inc. is 76.6 while its Current Ratio is 76.6. Meanwhile, Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. NovaGold Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Newmont Goldcorp Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

NovaGold Resources Inc. and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

On the other hand, Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s potential downside is -0.10% and its consensus target price is $38.54.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NovaGold Resources Inc. and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.3% and 73.7%. About 23.8% of NovaGold Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaGold Resources Inc. -3.44% 10.38% 55.81% 61.1% 44.16% 56.2% Newmont Goldcorp Corporation -7.07% -3.67% 20.45% 11.04% 1.91% 8.03%

For the past year NovaGold Resources Inc. has stronger performance than Newmont Goldcorp Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Newmont Goldcorp Corporation beats NovaGold Resources Inc.

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska; and a 50% interest in the Galore Creek property, a copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 293,837 acres in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The companyÂ’s operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.