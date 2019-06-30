NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG)’s Financial Results Comparing With AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Both NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) and AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) are Gold companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 AngloGold Ashanti Limited 13 1.87 N/A 0.32 36.70

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of NovaGold Resources Inc. and AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0.00% 5.1% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

NovaGold Resources Inc. has a -0.55 beta, while its volatility is 155.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s beta is -1.02 which is 202.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NovaGold Resources Inc. are 96.3 and 96.3 respectively. Its competitor AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. NovaGold Resources Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for NovaGold Resources Inc. and AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0 0 1 3.00

AngloGold Ashanti Limited on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus target price and a 17.91% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NovaGold Resources Inc. and AngloGold Ashanti Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.3% and 43%. NovaGold Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaGold Resources Inc. 1.81% -9.01% 8.24% 1.03% -19.92% -0.25% AngloGold Ashanti Limited -0.17% -10.78% -13.1% 21.82% 30.25% -7.01%

For the past year NovaGold Resources Inc. was less bearish than AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors AngloGold Ashanti Limited beats NovaGold Resources Inc.

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska; and a 50% interest in the Galore Creek property, a copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 293,837 acres in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.