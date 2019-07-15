NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) and Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) and Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL). The two are both Gold companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Sibanye Gold Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NovaGold Resources Inc. and Sibanye Gold Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NovaGold Resources Inc. and Sibanye Gold Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sibanye Gold Limited 0.00% -10.3% -3.1%

Risk and Volatility

NovaGold Resources Inc. is 155.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.55 beta. Competitively, Sibanye Gold Limited’s beta is -0.13 which is 113.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NovaGold Resources Inc. is 96.3 while its Current Ratio is 96.3. Meanwhile, Sibanye Gold Limited has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. NovaGold Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sibanye Gold Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.3% of NovaGold Resources Inc. shares and 29.2% of Sibanye Gold Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 23.8% of NovaGold Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaGold Resources Inc. 1.81% -9.01% 8.24% 1.03% -19.92% -0.25% Sibanye Gold Limited -7.88% -13.08% -16.5% 42.44% 7.28% 19.79%

For the past year NovaGold Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Sibanye Gold Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

NovaGold Resources Inc. beats Sibanye Gold Limited on 5 of the 6 factors.

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska; and a 50% interest in the Galore Creek property, a copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 293,837 acres in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through Gold and Platinum divisions. It owns and operates gold, uranium, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. The company owns and operates four underground and surface gold operations in the West Witwatersrand region and the southern Free State province of South Africa; and underground and surface PGM operations in the Bushveld Igneous Complex in South Africa, the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe, and Montana in the United States. It also owns and manages extraction and processing facilities to produce gold dorÃ©; recycles PGMs from catalytic converters and other industrial sources; and operates a smelter and base metal refinery. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Westonaria, South Africa.