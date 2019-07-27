NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) is a company in the Gold industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NovaGold Resources Inc. has 48.3% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.29% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand NovaGold Resources Inc. has 23.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.28% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has NovaGold Resources Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.77% 5.34% 2.28%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting NovaGold Resources Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 41.67M 475.17M 74.06

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for NovaGold Resources Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.78 1.57 2.63

The peers have a potential upside of 154.96%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NovaGold Resources Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaGold Resources Inc. 1.81% -9.01% 8.24% 1.03% -19.92% -0.25% Industry Average 2.79% 3.93% 9.82% 27.06% 20.57% 20.33%

For the past year NovaGold Resources Inc. has -0.25% weaker performance while NovaGold Resources Inc.’s peers have 20.33% stronger performance.

Liquidity

NovaGold Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 96.3 and a Quick Ratio of 96.3. Competitively, NovaGold Resources Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.31 and has 1.66 Quick Ratio. NovaGold Resources Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaGold Resources Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

NovaGold Resources Inc. has a beta of -0.55 and its 155.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, NovaGold Resources Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.58 which is 41.90% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

NovaGold Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NovaGold Resources Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors NovaGold Resources Inc.

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska; and a 50% interest in the Galore Creek property, a copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 293,837 acres in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.