NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Analysts See $-0.02 EPS; SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD ORDINARY SHA (SCRPF) Shorts Raised By 7.68%

Analysts expect NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) to report $-0.02 EPS on October, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, NovaGold Resources Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 241,222 shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:SCRPF) had an increase of 7.68% in short interest. SCRPF’s SI was 4.55M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.68% from 4.23M shares previously. It closed at $1.6162 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $3.37 billion. The firm primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska; and a 50% interest in the Galore Creek property, a copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 293,837 acres in northwestern British Columbia.

Sembcorp Industries Ltd, an investment holding company, engages in the utilities, marine, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.61 billion. The companyÂ’s Utilities segment provides energy, water, on-site logistics, and solid waste management services to industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. It has a 24.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s activities in the energy sector include power generation and retail, and process steam production and supply, as well as natural gas import, supply, and retail; and water sector comprise wastewater treatment, and production and supply of reclaimed, desalinated, and potable water.