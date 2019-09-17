NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Analysts See $-0.01 EPS; Clearway Energy Class C (CWEN) Shorts Lowered By 13.41%

Analysts expect NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to report $-0.01 EPS on October, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, NovaGold Resources Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 4.34 million shares traded or 25.14% up from the average. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) has risen 44.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. The firm primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska; and a 50% interest in the Galore Creek property, a copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 293,837 acres in northwestern British Columbia.