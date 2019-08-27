Novagold Res (NG) Valuation Rose While Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Upped Holding; As Pros Hldgs (PRO) Shares Rose, Next Century Growth Investors Trimmed Position

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 695,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 5.20 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68 million, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 3.27M shares traded or 4.90% up from the average. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Hldgs Inc (PRO) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 24,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The institutional investor held 156,223 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 180,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Pros Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $70.88. About 268,229 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 202,420 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $98.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 902,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn).

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveperson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 31,529 shares to 423,456 shares, valued at $12.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc. by 108,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 612,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Bandwidth Inc.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 27,127 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Glenmede Tru Com Na invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Raymond James Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 10,000 shares. Da Davidson Company, Montana-based fund reported 8,660 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Parametric Portfolio Llc, Washington-based fund reported 70,869 shares. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership accumulated 12,028 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Com invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 101,857 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 12,164 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 134,000 shares.

