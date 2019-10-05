Novagold Res (NG) Stake Maintained by Kopernik Global Investors Llc; As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Share Value Rose, Holder Heronetta Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $472,384

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 199,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 4.64 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.43M, up from 4.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 2.18M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03

Heronetta Management Lp decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp sold 7,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 228,498 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.62M, down from 235,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 327,717 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.68M for 15.14 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

