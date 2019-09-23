Novagold Res (NG) Holder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Trimmed Holding by $1.38 Million; As Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Stock Price Rose, Mendon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $789,945

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 22.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 276,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 980,234 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 1.78M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 20,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The hedge fund held 266,987 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46 million, down from 287,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 9,692 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

More news for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) were recently published by: Investorplace.com, which released: “5 Gold and Silver Stocks Touching Intraday Highs – Investorplace.com” on June 07, 2019. Investorplace.com‘s article titled: “5 Precious Metals Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” and published on December 13, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by NovaGold Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 56,020 shares to 163,232 shares, valued at $13.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 28,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Keane Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold SFST shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 5.23 million shares or 0.56% less from 5.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,877 were accumulated by First Advsr Limited Partnership. Raymond James Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Manufacturers Life The reported 0.02% stake. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 608 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 14,959 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 7,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Godsey & Gibb Associate holds 0.1% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) or 18,378 shares. Bridgeway Management reported 0.01% stake. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 373,169 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 13,632 shares. Comerica Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Castine Mgmt Ltd invested in 245,404 shares or 2.49% of the stock. 5,637 are held by Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management).

More recent Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Share Price Is Up 173% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “KBRA Assigns Ratings to Southern First Bancshares, Inc. – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons to Invest in DNB Financial (DNBF) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2017 was also an interesting one.