NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.23 N/A -0.50 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.02 N/A 2.29 72.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 4.49 beta indicates that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 349.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 1.39 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s potential upside is 30.26% and its average target price is $229.6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 97.8% respectively. 55.2% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.