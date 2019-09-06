NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.12 N/A -0.50 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 160.26% and its average target price is $26.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.