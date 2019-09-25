NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Since NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.71 N/A -0.50 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Volatility and Risk

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 349.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 4.49 beta. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 0.39 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 20% respectively. Insiders held roughly 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.42% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.