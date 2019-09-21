NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.73 N/A -0.50 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.20 N/A -1.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Risk and Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 349.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 4.49 beta. From a competition point of view, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.23 beta which is 123.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.1% and 39.9%. 55.2% are NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.